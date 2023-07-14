2 overnight shootings in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The two events happened at about the same time and were within 5 minutes of each other.

At about 11:45 last night, Pueblo Police say they got a call about a shooting on the 1900 block of E. 2nd Street, in the Lower East Side neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest and leg. Police do not know what led up to the shooting because the victim was reportedly uncooperative with them.

At about the same time, there was a significant police presence at a gas station several blocks away. Police told us that a group of people were shot at while driving in the area. The other vehicle was apparently driving aggressively before they started shooting at the victims. No one in the car was hit, although the car itself was struck. The driver got away before the police arrived.

Police do not know if the two events are related.