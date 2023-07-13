Pueblo City Council reverses course – will allow needle exchange and fund new wellness center

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association(SCHRA) was awarded nearly $1 million during a city council meeting Monday night to help pay for construction costs on a new wellness center in Bessemer.

The City Council’s 5-2 vote Monday reverses a 3-3 vote in April when SHCRA was denied the grant, which comes from leftover COVID relief funding.

Pueblo Councilors Heather Graham and Regina Maestri voted against the ordinance in April and also voted against the ordinance on Monday.

Pueblo City Council President Heather Graham stated publicly that she opposed the needle exchange program. Graham told KRDO that some people who own businesses in Bessemer testified against the ordinance in April. Graham said they didn't want tax dollars being spent on a building that operates a needle exchange.

One of those business owners KRDO spoke with was Vincent Gagliano. He owns Gagliano's meat market in Bessemer. Gagliano said he does not support the needle exchange program.

"We need to support the ones that have a mission where it's not about, you know, giving them syringes or needles to help with their drug injection," said Gagliano.

Council also voted 5-2 on an amendment that removed a prohibition on operating the syringe exchange program at the new location.

SCHRA operates a syringe distribution program on Thursday afternoons, where people can get clean needles and other supplies that can help spread harmful diseases like HIV.

SCHRA said the new wellness center will be up and running in 2024. The organization said it will be shutting down its current needle exchange program on E. Routt Ave. after the new center opens.