Multi-agency operations result in arrests of two fugitive child molesters in Colorado Springs

L - Brenden Tinker R - Daniel Vela
USMS
L - Brenden Tinker R - Daniel Vela
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver office of the U.S. Marshall Service (USMS) reports that two fugitives wanted for sex crimes in other states were recently arrested in Colorado Springs.

According to the USMS, Deputy U.S. Marshalls along with Task Force Agents from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and the Colorado Department of Corrections, arrested fugitive Daniel Vela in Colorado Springs on July 11.

The USMS said Vela was wanted on a felony warrant out of Jim Wells County, TX for continuous sexual assault on a child. He was arrested near Carefree Cir. and Powers Blvd.

The next day, July 12, the same agencies again partnered to arrest fugitive Bender Tinker in Colorado Springs.

The USMS said Tinker was wanted out of Bibb County, GA for two counts of child molestation.

Tyler Dumas

