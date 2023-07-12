Three “heavily decomposed” bodies found in Gunnison County

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Three decomposed bodies have been found in the woods near a remote campsite in western Colorado.

According to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, July 9, at around 4:57 p.m., the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office received a call from a person who was hiking in the area of the Gold Creek Campground after they discovered a remote campsite with a "heavily decomposed deceased individual within the camp."

On Monday, July 10, at around 8:02 a.m., investigators with the Gunnison County Sherriff's Office reported locating the campsite and discovering two more bodies that were heavily decomposed within the campsite.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office stated it appeared the individuals were deceased for a substantial period of time.

At this time, the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office stated the identities of the deceased individuals will not be released.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death for the three bodies.

The Sheriff's Office states there are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area at this time and no further information has been released.