Skip to Content
News

Three “heavily decomposed” bodies found in Gunnison County

MGN
By
New
Published 2:06 PM

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- Three decomposed bodies have been found in the woods near a remote campsite in western Colorado.

According to the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, July 9, at around 4:57 p.m., the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office received a call from a person who was hiking in the area of the Gold Creek Campground after they discovered a remote campsite with a "heavily decomposed deceased individual within the camp."

On Monday, July 10, at around 8:02 a.m., investigators with the Gunnison County Sherriff's Office reported locating the campsite and discovering two more bodies that were heavily decomposed within the campsite.

The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office stated it appeared the individuals were deceased for a substantial period of time.

At this time, the Gunnison County Sheriff's Office stated the identities of the deceased individuals will not be released.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death for the three bodies.

The Sheriff's Office states there are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area at this time and no further information has been released.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content