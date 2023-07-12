The PLACE hosts annual ‘Off the Street Breakfast’ to help raise funds for homeless youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The PLACE is hosting its annual ‘Off the Street Breakfast’ to help raise funds and awareness for youth experiencing homelessness.

The PLACE is a non-profit organization that helps youth exit homelessness and its annual ‘Off the Street Breakfast’ is its largest fundraising event of the year as they plan to raise $175,000 from this year’s event.

The breakfast, according to The PLACE, is an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the organization, receive updates on their current projects, and hear from keynote speakers about their own experiences and success in exiting homelessness.

Attendees can also make donations to further support the organization.

The event will be held Thursday, July 13, at 7:30 a.m., at S. Sierra Madre under Colorado Ave. Bridge on the East side of the railroad tracks.

Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m. and breakfast will be served followed by the program beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For more information about The PLACE, visit their website at the link here.