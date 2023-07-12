Suspect arrested and facing several charges following a series of burglaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and is facing charges following a series of burglaries at Space Center Drive.

On Tuesday, June 11, at about 9:30 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and K-9 units were dispatched to a series of burglaries in progress taking place at the 1500 Block of Space Center Drive.

Witnesses who reported the crime, stated the suspect was throwing large rocks through the windows of businesses in the area.

Officers reported the suspect was wearing distinct clothing and was located by K-9 Officer Comstock inside one of the businesses where the suspect was actively committing a burglary.

The suspect was reported to have “menaced Officer Comstock with a large rock” and then attempted to leave the scene.

Officer Comstock arrested the suspect after using his taser amidst a brief struggle, CSPD reported.

That suspect now faces several charges.

CSPD reports investigation officers believe the man is responsible for additional burglaries on the east side of the city.

They state he had a shopping cart loaded with rocks, moving from business to business.