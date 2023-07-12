Skip to Content
News

Sheriff’s office attempting to identify shoplifting suspects in Pueblo West

PCSO
By
Published 3:18 PM

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

The PCSO said the two women seen above were involved in shoplifting at the Dollar General on Industry Dr. in Pueblo West on July 4.

If you recognize these women, the PCSO asks that you contact them at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content