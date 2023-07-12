Sheriff’s office attempting to identify shoplifting suspects in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking for the public's help in identifying two shoplifting suspects.

The PCSO said the two women seen above were involved in shoplifting at the Dollar General on Industry Dr. in Pueblo West on July 4.

If you recognize these women, the PCSO asks that you contact them at (719) 583-6250, or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or pueblocrimestoppers.com.