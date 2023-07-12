Pence would ban abortions when pregnancies aren’t viable. His GOP rivals won’t say if they agree

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is leaning in on his anti-abortion stance as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination. Pence says he does not support exceptions in the case of nonviable pregnancies, when doctors have determined there’s no chance a baby will survive outside the womb. Pence has previously voiced support for a national abortion ban after six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The former vice president says he’ll “always err on the side of life.” The Supreme Court ended the constitutional right to an abortion a year ago last month, ushering in a wave of bans and restrictions.

