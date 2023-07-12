One person dead after being hit by car on Academy; investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person is now dead after being hit by a car on the east side of Colorado Springs.

On Wednesday, July 12, at around 4:07 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the 300 block of N. Academy Blvd.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene but were unable to assist the pedestrian as they died at the time of the incident.

According to the CSPD, the driver of the car was traveling northbound on N. Academy Blvd., while the pedestrian was on the east sidewalk in the same area.

The CSPD reported the car veered to the right and drove up on the sidewalk and hit the pedestrian.

The driver then immediately pulled over and called 911.

The CSPD closed the 300 block of N. Academy Boulevard southbound for several hours while the CSPD's Major Crash Team took over the investigation.

According to the CSPD, neither impairment nor speed appeared to be contributing factors at the time of the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.