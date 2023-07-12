Skip to Content
Celebrate National Park & Recreation Month with a ‘Family Fun Walk’ at Prospect Lake

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- July marks National Park & Recreation Month and the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department wants to celebrate with you and your family. 

On Saturday, July 15, the community will gather for a 'Family Fun Walk' around Prospect Lake in Memorial Park where there will be a fair, prizes, and plenty of food trucks for you to fuel up before and after the walk. 

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. and the actual walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. 

Those participating in the prize drawing can see what they won at 11:30 a.m. 

The event is free but registration is required for the event. You can access the registration form here

For more information about the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, visit their website at the link here.

