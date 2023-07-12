Cactus and Succulent Society of America comes to Colorado for 39th Biennial Convention

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Cactus and Succulent Society is inviting you to attend its Cactus and Succulent Society of America’s (CSSA) 39th Biennial Convention.

The convention is from July 12 to July 16, and is complete with field trips, guest speakers, a cacti and succulent sale, and more!

There will be four field trips on Thursday, July 13, where participants can take tours to residential gardens and public gardens in Denver and Spring Creek, but tickets are selling out fast and some tours are already sold out.

For more information and how to register for these tours click the link here.

Meanwhile, growers from Arizona, California, and Colorado are gathering to sell everything from the rarest plants to easy-to-grow succulents at the CSSA Cacti and Succulent Sale.

The sale will see the organization’s largest and most diverse array of plants with both cold hardy and windowsill/greenhouse plants available in all sizes and price ranges.

It will be open Friday through Sunday, July 14-16, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Marriott Hotel located on 5580 Tech Center Drive.

Parking is free and credit cards, cash, and checks will all be accepted.

Plant experts will be available to answer any questions and help customers get their plants to their cars.

Below is a list of vendors who will be at the event:

Ethical Desert-CO

Blazing Star-CO

Cold Hardy Cactus-CO

LA Succulents-CA

Miles' to Go-AZ

Arid Adaptations-AZ

Desert Creations-CA

Rare Succulents-CA

Precision Cactus Growers-CO

PW Plants-CA

Prickly Prospects-AZ

Cactus Data Plants-NM

Front Range Gardens-CA

Friendly Valley Studio-MO

The Clay Center of Northern Colorado-CO

For more information visit the CSAA's website at the link here.