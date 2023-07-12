2023 Gerber Baby calls Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Gerber Baby Food has a new face, with a special connection to southern Colorado.

The winner of the 2023 Gerber Baby Food Contest is Maddison Mendoza and she calls Colorado Springs home.

Maddison's dad is a Lieutenant Colonel Physician in the Air Force and her mom is a local dentist.

As part of being the winning family, Mendoza's got a cash prize, free Gerber products for a year, and a new wardrobe!

Gerber said they are also donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes and $5,000 to Operation Homefront, a non-profit that supports military families.