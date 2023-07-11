Traffic Advisory: Lane closures in place for Constitution Avenue and N. Circle Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is warning drivers of lane closures ahead of construction at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and N. Circle Drive.

Crew members will be completing roadway restoration near Wasson Park following a water main break that occurred over the weekend of July 8.

Officials with Colorado Springs Utilities state that while the main break has been repaired, and no customers are out of service, concrete and asphalt restoration work on the roadway is estimated to be completed by Saturday, July 15.

At that date the intersection will re-open as well.

As of now detours are in place at the intersection and drivers are advised to approach work zone areas with caution.