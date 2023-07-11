New data from Colorado State Patrol shows lane violations increase during ‘peak’ physical years

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- They say with age comes wisdom, but Colorado State Patrol is suggesting that might not always be the case.

New data collected from Colorado State Patrol is shedding some light on the concerning issues of lane violations amongst different age groups.

While some might give teens and young drivers a bad rap for aggressive, unsafe, or poor driving behaviors, the reality, according to Colorado State Patrol, is many other age groups are equally as guilty, if not more.

Watching the trends over four years (2019-2022), lane violation citations from the Colorado State Patrol were most frequently given to the following age groups in descending order:

Age 30-39: 4,246 citations Age 22-29: 4,060 citations Age 40-49: 3,135 citations Age 50-59: 2,495 citations Age 18-21: 1,778 citations Age 60-69: 1,660 citations Age 70-79: 727 citations Age 0-17: 448 citations Age 80+: 212 citations

“Many scientists estimate that humans physically peak from about age 25 through 40, but driving has a lot to do with mental focus and good decision making,” stated Matthew C. Packard, Chief of Colorado State Patrol. “As you age, life gets busier and often more complex; folks need to appreciate the responsibility they hold when behind the wheel so they can properly focus on this task and put everything else on the back burner.”

In light of this data, Colorado State Patrol is now offering a refresher on lane positioning: