New data from Colorado State Patrol shows lane violations increase during ‘peak’ physical years
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- They say with age comes wisdom, but Colorado State Patrol is suggesting that might not always be the case.
New data collected from Colorado State Patrol is shedding some light on the concerning issues of lane violations amongst different age groups.
While some might give teens and young drivers a bad rap for aggressive, unsafe, or poor driving behaviors, the reality, according to Colorado State Patrol, is many other age groups are equally as guilty, if not more.
Watching the trends over four years (2019-2022), lane violation citations from the Colorado State Patrol were most frequently given to the following age groups in descending order:
- Age 30-39: 4,246 citations
- Age 22-29: 4,060 citations
- Age 40-49: 3,135 citations
- Age 50-59: 2,495 citations
- Age 18-21: 1,778 citations
- Age 60-69: 1,660 citations
- Age 70-79: 727 citations
- Age 0-17: 448 citations
- Age 80+: 212 citations
“Many scientists estimate that humans physically peak from about age 25 through 40, but driving has a lot to do with mental focus and good decision making,” stated Matthew C. Packard, Chief of Colorado State Patrol. “As you age, life gets busier and often more complex; folks need to appreciate the responsibility they hold when behind the wheel so they can properly focus on this task and put everything else on the back burner.”
In light of this data, Colorado State Patrol is now offering a refresher on lane positioning:
- A driver’s primary or “default” position for normal circumstances is to drive so that your vehicle (not the driver) is in the center of the lane with equal amounts of space on both sides of the vehicle.
- The second lane position is to have the vehicle aligned to the left, ensuring that the vehicle is still safely off the center dividing line. This should be used cautiously to avoid a hazard on the right part of the lane (i.e., driving through a city block where parked car doors may open) or slowing down due to a road worker or emergency responder on the shoulder. You should return to your primary, centered lane position as soon as possible.
- The third lane position is to have the vehicle aligned to the right, ensuring that the vehicle is still safely off the right lane line. This would be used when avoiding a hazard in the left part of the lane. You should return to your primary, centered lane position as soon as possible.