Food to Power hosts town hall to discuss food accessibility in Southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Food accessibility advocate, Food to Power, is hosting a community meeting regarding the temporary closure of King Soopers at South Academy Boulevard.

SEE RELATED: King Soopers temporarily closes southeast Colorado Springs store following possible traces of asbestos

The town hall meeting comes in partnership with Southeast Food Coalition, District 4 Councilmember Yolanda Avila, and RISE Southeast, to invite the community to discuss potential solutions for food accessibility in Southeast Colorado Springs.

The community meeting, according to officials with Food to Power, will center its focus on the community and will tell officials what solutions would help the most and what else might be missing.

The town hall will be held on Thursday, July 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Panorama Park located on Fenton Road near East Fountain Blvd. and Jetwing Drive.

Officials are asking attendees to bring chairs or blankets and depending on the weather, the meeting will move to the Deerfield Community Center.