Carrying on a 101-year-tradition through the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo’s ‘Girl of the West’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Ahead of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, Good Morning Colorado's Brynn Carman had the chance to catch up with the 2023 Girl of the West, 19-year-old Makena Norton.

The Girl of the West serves as the PPOBR's young Rodeo Ambassador. Norton, and the women before her, help promote "the Western way of life and the Western-type American girl" at the rodeo and other events.

The title of "Girl of the West" was chosen because they're considered "Ambassadors" for the rodeo, they're not "Rodeo Queens."

According to the PPOBR, the Girl of the West and her aide are young women who represent the West through her horsemanship ability. They symbolize the youth of our region who wish to further promote the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The first Girl of the West, Dawn Norris, was chosen in 1922. The first competitions were decided by popular vote via write-in ballots available from the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Gazette.

Since then, the competition has evolved to include speech, interviews, horsemanship, personality, and appearance. Their duties range from giving promotional speeches at service clubs, interviews on TV and radio, making appearances at military installations, and more.

