Born to ride: Walsenburg bull rider seeks another title

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KRDO) -- Garrett Norby is a professional bull rider from Walsenburg, Colorado.

He started with mutton bustin' as a kid and over time, the animals got bigger. Eventually, he was riding bulls.

Today, he's one of the top riders in the Colorado/Wyoming professional circuit.

"When you stay on one of these animals for the whole 8 seconds, there's just no better feeling of victory," Norby said.

Even with his success, Garret also knows all too well the dangers that come with what he does. His long list of accomplishments is rivalved only by his list of injuries.

He's been stepped on, broken bones, had concussions, and been in the ICU - but he keeps coming back for more.