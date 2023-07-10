Sunny and hot the next few days

High pressure builds across the region with temperatures climbing the next four days.

TODAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and getting hotter Monday afternoon. Highs today will range from the upper-80s to the mid-90s. There may be a few isolated thunderstorms later today... especially to the east of Colorado Springs and across the far eastern plains.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and mild overnight... with Tuesday morning lows in the low-60s.

EXTENDED: Hotter temperatures ahead through the middle of the week as highs climb into the mid and upper-90s. A few areas may hit the low triple digits Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorms chances will continue to remain on the low side through Friday. Cooler temperatures ahead for the weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s... and a slightly better chance for thunderstorms on Saturday.