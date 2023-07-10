Two people back on shore following water rescue on Arkansas River

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two people are now safe following a water rescue that occurred on the Arkansas River.

According to the Pueblo Fire Department, the water rescue occurred on Sunday, July 20, when its swift water rescue team was called to the kayak course on the Arkansas river after reports that two swimmers were in distress.

Team members helped both individuals, who were stranded on a rock, back to shore with one of the swimmers being taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to officials with the Pueblo Fire Department.

Officials are now issuing a reminder that river and weather conditions are subject to change, and quickly, in Colorado, and recreationalists should be aware of their surroundings at all times,

They state personal floatation devices should always be used anytime you enter the water.