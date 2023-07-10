Skip to Content
The Heat is ON!

1Capture
Published 9:34 PM

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm with overnight lows in the 50's 60's.

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny through the afternoon with highs in the 80's to 90's for the Pikes Peak region and near 100° from Pueblo to the eastern plains.

NO SEVERE WEATHER OR STORMS EXPECTED TUESDAY:

EXTENDED: High pressure rules the forecast for the next several days (through Wednesday at least) leading to warmer than average temps and minimal rain chances. The high pressure component will break down and move out no later than Thursday yielding storms to return by Friday and into the weekend.

Merry Matthews

