Safety tip reminders as bear encounters and sightings increase in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is offering the public some safety tips as bear encounters and sightings increase in communities and neighborhoods.

The DCSO stated one of their Deputies responded to a report of a bear off Tenby Way roaming in the community pool in Castle Pines.

In another incident, the DCSO stated one of its Corporals came across a bear in Roxborough who indulged itself with quite a few snacks as it went through several trash cans.

As a reminder for these wild encounters, the DCSO is offering some helpful tips:

Secure your trash: Bears have an incredible sense of smell and are attracted to food waste. Make sure to use bear-resistant containers or store your garbage in a secure area until pick-up day.

Bears have an incredible sense of smell and are attracted to food waste. Make sure to use bear-resistant containers or store your garbage in a secure area until pick-up day. Remove bird feeders: Although we love watching our feathered friends, bird feeders can attract bears. If you live in an area prone to bear activity, consider removing them temporarily.

Although we love watching our feathered friends, bird feeders can attract bears. If you live in an area prone to bear activity, consider removing them temporarily. Be cautious on hikes: When exploring nature's beauty, be sure to make noise and keep an eye out for signs of bear activity. Stick to marked trails, travel in groups, and carry bear spray for added protection.

When exploring nature's beauty, be sure to make noise and keep an eye out for signs of bear activity. Stick to marked trails, travel in groups, and carry bear spray for added protection. Educate your neighbors: Spread the word about bear safety! Share these tips with your friends, family, and neighbors, ensuring that everyone in our community knows how to coexist safely with wildlife.

You can find more of these safety tips from the Colorado Parks & Wildlife website at the link here.