Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo proceeds go to support local military families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off tomorrow in Colorado Springs to honor our region's Western heritage.

But did you know, the event also raises money for military families?

The four-day event is your chance to watch some of the best rodeo athletes in North America as well as find great food, drinks, and family fun. And every dollar collected over the five-day rodeo goes to a fund that assists military families in the Pikes Peak Region.