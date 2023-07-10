Skip to Content
News

Phil Long Ford of Motor City hosts Electric Vehicle Showcase Event

Ford
By
New
Published 2:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Phil Long Ford of Motor City is partnering with Ford Motor Company for its Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive Event.

The three-day event is free to the public between July 10-13 and will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1212 Motor City Drive.

It will highlight the ins and outs of EV ownership and provide information on the financial incentives of ownership as part of the EV tour. 

Attendees will be able to test drive the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F150 Lightning during the showcase where there will be food trucks and a giveaway where attendees will have the opportunity to win a Mustang Mach-E. 

You can click the link here to enter the Mach-E Sweepstakes. 

For more information, visit call (866)-947-5647 or go online at www.fordmotorcity.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content