Phil Long Ford of Motor City hosts Electric Vehicle Showcase Event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Phil Long Ford of Motor City is partnering with Ford Motor Company for its Electric Vehicle (EV) Ride and Drive Event.
The three-day event is free to the public between July 10-13 and will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1212 Motor City Drive.
It will highlight the ins and outs of EV ownership and provide information on the financial incentives of ownership as part of the EV tour.
Attendees will be able to test drive the all-electric Mustang Mach-E and F150 Lightning during the showcase where there will be food trucks and a giveaway where attendees will have the opportunity to win a Mustang Mach-E.
You can click the link here to enter the Mach-E Sweepstakes.
For more information, visit call (866)-947-5647 or go online at www.fordmotorcity.com.