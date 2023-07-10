Governor Polis welcomes Taylor Swift to Colorado ahead of Denver Eras Tour stop

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - We're days away from Taylor Swift making her Denver stop for The Eras Tour. Swift is set to perform at Empower Field at Mile High on July 14 and July 15. Ahead of her much-anticipated performances, Colorado Governor Jared Polis penned a letter welcoming Swift to the Centennial State.

In the letter, Polis said he's excited to have her back in the Mile High City - Swift last performed in Denver at Empower Field during her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taking a page out of Swift's book, Polis's letter was filled with easter eggs. He sprinkled in the titles of some of her more popular songs and lyrics throughout the letter. Each song title was colored for the specific album it's from.

"I know your performances will be Gorgeous ( black for "reputation" album) and have our heartbeats skipping down Colfax Avenue ("I Think He Knows"). I'm confident 140,000+ concert goers will look back and say your convert was The Best Day (yellow for "Fearless"), straight out of their Wildest Dreams (light blue for "1989")," Polis wrote.

He went on to say Colorado's proud of Swift's journey to own her music.

Polis ended the letter by reminding attendees to stay hydrated, dress to impress, bring ear protection, get home safely, drink responsibly, and have fun.

Read Polis's full letter below: