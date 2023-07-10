Colorado Springs Airport begins service flights to Long Beach

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Airport has announced it will begin service flights to Long Beach.

The inaugural flight will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11, with programming beginning at 12 p.m. and the first departure scheduled for 1 p.m.

Gate passes will be required and can be picked up at the Southwest ticket counter.

The Colorado Springs Airport is located at 7770 Milton E. Proby Parkway. For more information visit the Colorado Springs Airport website at the link here.