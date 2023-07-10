Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Airport begins service flights to Long Beach

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 10:24 AM
Published 10:23 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Airport has announced it will begin service flights to Long Beach. 

The inaugural flight will be celebrated Tuesday, July 11, with programming beginning at 12 p.m. and the first departure scheduled for 1 p.m. 

Gate passes will be required and can be picked up at the Southwest ticket counter. 

The Colorado Springs Airport is located at 7770 Milton E. Proby Parkway. For more information visit the Colorado Springs Airport website at the link here

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content