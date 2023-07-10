Cheyenne Mountain Zoo invites you to celebrate ring-tailed lemur twins’ second birthday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is ringing in its ring-tailed lemur twins’ second birthday and they want you to help them celebrate!

Elo and Anja are turning 2-years-old on Tuesday, July 11, and tickets for this wild party are selling out fast!

The party is free to attend with regular admission and will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon at the twins' enclosure in Water’s Edge: Africa.

Guests who attend the birthday party can make the twins a birthday card, take photos with some lemur props in a free photo booth, and of course, sing Happy Birthday to the lemurs with special guests from the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Officials with CMZ state advanced e-tickets for daytime admission are required for members and the general public. Daytime admission is limited and may sell out.

Below is the complete birthday schedule of events:

11 a.m.: Ring-tailed lemur keeper talk

11:30 a.m.: Special guests from Children’s Colorado give a birthday treat to the lemurs

11:45 a.m.: Sing “Happy Birthday” to the lemurs and with special guests, who are also twins!