Bubba’s 33 celebrates Shark Week in fundraising event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33 is celebrating Shark Week by partnering with the Shark Research Institute to help raise funds for the organization with a special drink for its customers.

From Tuesday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 18, a small donation percentage will go to the Shark Research Institute for every Shark Bite drink purchased within the week.

The Shark Bite drink is a blend of vodka, coconut rum, blue curacao, Sprite, and grenadine.

According to Bubbas’s 33’s Managing Partner, more than 100 million sharks are killed each year for their fins. They state they’re proud to partner with Bubba's 33 to help ensure the sustainability of every shark species.

Bubba’s 33 is located at 5807 Constituion Avenue.