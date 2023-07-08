Climate-hit Pakistan to cooperate with Switzerland on ways to manage the risks of natural disaster

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country is looking forward to cooperating with Switzerland on managing the effects of climate change and receiving an advanced weather warning system from the European country. The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Saturday at the Nathia Gali resort, located some 85 kilometers from Islamabad, to cooperate on ways to manage natural disaster risks. The two countries announced they will “pool resources” to help strengthen Pakistan’s response to natural disasters. The South Asian nation has been grappling with the effects of climate-induced rains and floods. Last summer’s flash floods killed over 1,700 people and left millions homeless, besides incurring $30 billion in losses to the national economy.

