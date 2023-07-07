West Nile Virus threat spikes in the summer after record rainfall

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is warning people to prevent mosquito bites due to the threat of West Nile Virus.

According to the El Paso County Department of Health, this year's record rainfall creates the perfect environment for mosquitos to breed, which could increase the risk of the virus. West Nile does not have a cure or vaccine, and 1 in 150 people that get infected develop an infection in their brain tissue, which can be deadly.

In 2022, 20 people died from the virus in Colorado, and 120 people developed a neuroinvasive case, according to the CDPHE's data. This is double the deaths from the previous year.

According to Dr. Natalie Marzec, the Zoonoses and One Health Unit Manager at the CDPHE, the spread of the West Nile Virus is difficult to predict. Models that predict the spread of the virus can be inaccurate because mosquitos get the virus by biting birds. There also have to be the right circumstances for mosquitos to breed, like excessive rain.

According to Marzec, there is also no vaccine or cure for the disease. Once people get a severe case, they should go to their doctor for treatment. There are, however, multiple tests to determine if someone has the virus.

Horses are also especially susceptible to West Nile Virus, according to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. However, there is a vaccine for horses.