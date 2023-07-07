Two arrested in burglary are possible suspects in other large copper thefts in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Police arrested suspects they believe are connected to several copper thefts and burglaries across Colorado Springs.

Thursday, the Colorado Springs Department said a facilities maintenance worker at 101 S. Union Blvd. discovered several suspects inside the building stripping electrical wires. The worker called 911 and several nearby CSPD K9 Officers who are familiar with recent burglaries at that building responded.

The K9 Officers set up containment and saw the suspects leaving the building carrying copper wires and tubing. According to CSPD, the officers tried contacting the three suspects. The trio started running and police were only able to apprehend and arrest two of them.

The officers contacted Metro RPM and Burglary Detectives to assist.

According to CSPD, it's estimated the total damage and theft of the wires is well over $250,000. Detectives also believe these suspects are responsible for other large copper thefts and burglaries in Colorado Springs. Investigators are working to connect the crimes.

The two suspects arrested were identified as Angela Wallace and Anthony Hazard. Both were arrested for burglary and face more charges.