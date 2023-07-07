COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Marksheffel Road Improvement project begins July 21. According to city officials, this multi-year project's first phase will occur on a 1.2-mile stretch between North Carefree Circle and Tamlin Road.

“We’re excited to begin work on this project to enhance safety and bring relief to the Marksheffel congestion,” interim director of Public Works and City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said in a press release. “The City identified this area as needing a better north-south corridor. The City’s leadership in taking on this project—from financing to planning to construction—means we can start making Marksheffel more efficient for travelers.”

According to Sturdivant, this project aligns with planned housing developments in the City's eastern areas.

The first phase begins with relocating utilities, installing new drainage facilities, and constructing a stormwater pond. Road surface improvements in the area are anticipated to start in late 2023 and 2024. That work will require lane shifts and periodic lane closures starting in mid-August 2023.

According to officials, the city is still seeking funding for the section north of Tamlin Road. The city is pursuing additional funding to improve the remaining 1.5-mile, two-lane section of Marksheffel Rd. between Tamlin Rd. and Dublin Blvd. in 2025 and 2026.

When the corridor improvements are complete, Marksheffel Rd. will be two lanes in each direction with a center median, on-street bike lanes or wide shoulders, improved drainage, and new sidewalks and paths.

The project also includes a continuous sidewalk, separated by a landscape area, on the west side of Marksheffel Rd. The project plan also includes a shared-use path on the east side. The project widens the Barnes Rd. intersection to address safety and mobility concerns.

Drivers can text IMPROVE to 866-762-3640 to receive text alerts regarding construction updates and traffic impacts.

For more information, click here. People can also call 719-645-4055 or email marksheffel@workzone.info with questions.

This project is separate from the work happening at the Marksheffel Road and Dublin Blvd. intersection.

