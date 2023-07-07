Climate change ratchets up the stress on farmworkers on the front lines of a warming Earth

As Earth this week set and then repeatedly broke unofficial records for average global heat, it served as a reminder of a danger that climate change is making steadily worse for farmworkers and others who labor outside. Farm workers are 35 times more likely to die of heat exposure than workers in other industries, according to the National Institutes of Health. But there is no federal heat standard that ensures their health and safety. California is one of the few states that has adopted its own standards, including keeping fresh and cool water nearby and providing access to shade. Edgar Franks, who has spent years working in fields in Texas and Washington state, describes working on farms in the heat as “a matter of life and death.”

