10 arrested in Jefferson County connected to drug trafficking with ties to a Mexican cartel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Sixteen people were indicted on a combined 116 felony charges, most of which are drug-related, following a nine-month-long investigation by the West Metro Drug Task Force. Of those 16 suspects, ten have already been arrested.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, this is one of the largest busts in task force history.

The investigation began as a drug distribution case involving methamphetamine and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Through a wiretap and undercover operatives, the Task Force obtained information on illegal narcotics transactions and other criminal behavior.

To date, this operation has resulted in the seizure of:

More than 400 pounds of methamphetamine

325,000 pills containing fentanyl

3 kilograms of cocaine

1 pound of heroin

1.5 pounds of fentanyl powder

Combined, the JCSO said the drugs equate to more than 350,000 lethal fentanyl doses. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is more than $5 million. Investigators also seized 17 firearms, many of which had been reported stolen.

A grand jury by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office indicted 16 suspects on charges including:

Unlawful distribution or sale of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession with intent to sell or distribute a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Special offender

Criminal attempt second-degree kidnapping

Criminal attempt aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Leaving the scene of an accident

First-degree criminal trespass and obstructing a peace officer

So far, ten of the 16 suspects have been arrested.

Thiago Escalante-Torres (11/03/00)

Angelo Gonzalez-Hernandez (04/24/02)

Johnathan Kincaid (08/12/81)

Stephanie Larson (09/03/97)

Francisco Romero Portella (07/02/88)

Jonathan Ortega-Carias (06/23/98)

Pablo Ramirez-Martinez aka Alexander Ramirez-Martinez (03/15/97)

Felicia Redearth (05/13/81)

Daniel Emilio Torres-Torres (10/11/99)

Kristy Wilson (08/30/83)

JCSO

Officials have not named the six remaining suspects.

According to the indictments, the JFCSO said members of the drug trafficking organization would buy narcotics from a Mexican drug cartel before selling them in Jefferson County and across the Denver Metro area.