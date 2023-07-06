Woman arrested for domestic violence-related stabbing Thursday in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In the 3 a.m. hour Thursday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCS) responded to a reported stabbing in the Stratmoor Valley area of unincorporated El Paso County.

According to the EPCSO, when deputies arrived on the scene in the 600 block of Catalina Dr., they found an adult male with multiple stab wounds. The deputies rendered first aid and the man was transported to an area hospital, where he remains at this time.

The EPCSO said the on-scene investigation determined that the victim's girlfriend, identified as 25-year-old Alexa Henry-Strasbourg, was the only suspect. She was arrested and later booked into the El Paso County Jail for the charges of Criminal Attempt - First Degree Murder with a Domestic Violence enhancer, a Class 2 Felony, as well as additional domestic violence-related charges for 2nd Degree Assault, Harassment, and a charge for possessing drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held without a bond.