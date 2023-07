EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Parts of southeastern Colorado are under a Tornado Watch, including Colorado Springs.

At 7:18 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for the areas highlighted below until 1 a.m. Friday, July 7.

NWS

The NWS said to expect scattered gusts up to 70 mph possible, hail up to an apple-sized possible.