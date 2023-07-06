Mother sentenced to 27 years for daughter’s overdose death at truck stop in Fountain

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The mother of four-year-old Acelynn Staton-Contreras has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for child abuse resulting in death and several other charges.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), 24-year-old Emma Staton was sentenced to 27 years on July 3rd after pleading guilty to Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In July of 2022, Fountain police were dispatched to the Love's Truck Stop along I-25 to respond to a reported overdose. According to police, officers found an unresponsive child. Despite performing CPR, the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Court records show the child was likely overdosing on fentanyl for hours before Staton sought medical help at the truck stop.

Statton was also sentenced to five years of parole following the 27 years of incarceration, according to the 4th Judicial DA.