Mosquitos in 4 Colorado counties test positive for West Nile Virus

COLORADO (KRDO) -- State health officials are reminding Coloradans to take steps to protect themselves from West Nile virus after finding mosquitoes with the virus in Boulder, Delta, Weld, and Larimer counties.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), this is the first time this season that mosquitoes with the virus have been detected in Colorado.

The CDPHE said that while most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, some can develop a serious, potentially deadly illness. In 2022, Colorado had 206 reported human cases of West Nile virus, including 20 deaths.

In Colorado, most human cases of West Nile virus are reported in August and September. People aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness, according to the CDPHE.

To protect yourself from mosquitos, the CDPHE recommends:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection. For more information about insect repellents, visit the EPA’s information webpage. Always follow label instructions.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

You can find the latest information on the CDPHE’s West Nile virus webpage, which is updated weekly throughout the season.