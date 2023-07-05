Skip to Content
News

Water line rupture causing issues at Lake Pueblo State Park

KRDO
By
Published 4:58 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lake Pueblo State Park currently lacks potable (safe to drink) water due to an eight-inch pipeline rupturing.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), portable toilets are being delivered to the park for current campers and guests. There is also no water for showers, dump stations, or any other uses. All six campsites, the visitor center, both marinas, and boat decon stations are affected.

CPW said no new reservations are being taken for the campgrounds until at least July 12.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content