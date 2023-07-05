Water line rupture causing issues at Lake Pueblo State Park

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lake Pueblo State Park currently lacks potable (safe to drink) water due to an eight-inch pipeline rupturing.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), portable toilets are being delivered to the park for current campers and guests. There is also no water for showers, dump stations, or any other uses. All six campsites, the visitor center, both marinas, and boat decon stations are affected.

CPW said no new reservations are being taken for the campgrounds until at least July 12.