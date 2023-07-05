Suspect in road rage incident facing charges of attempted second-degree murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and is now facing two Counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder following an overnight road rage incident.

On Tuesday, July 4, at about 2:12 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to the area of North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road.

The victim of the incident reported she was driving in the area with her child when the driver of a silver Sedan began to road rage toward her.

CSPD reports the victim and the suspect are strangers to one another and the motive of this incident appeared to be traffic-related only.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect, but the suspect went after her in his vehicle and proceeded to fire two shots from a handgun, hitting the victim’s car.

Then the suspect left the scene.

The victims were not injured and after examining the victim's car, CSPD reports they found two impacts from the gunfire.

The victim was able to take a photo of the suspect’s car and a valid license plate number was collected.

Officers with CSPD reported finding the suspect’s car at a listed address and set up surveillance.

CSPD officers stated they arrested the suspect without incident once he entered his care and attempted to drive away.

He is now charged with two Counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.