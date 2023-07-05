Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment issues health alert for summertime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Public Health Officials with the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment (PDPHE) are continuing to alert residents of summertime illnesses, especially for those carried by wildlife and insects.

Health officials state Pueblo County received higher levels of precipitation this year than normal, creating conditions for mosquitoes, fleas, and rodent populations to increase.

As a result, Health officials state transmissible diseases carried by these wildlife and insects can also increase.

Now, officials are issuing a health alert for common diseases and illnesses to help residents protect themselves and their pets this summer season.

Tularemia is a bacterial infection caused by the bacterium Francisella Tularensis, which commonly infects rabbits.

Meanwhile, Plague is a potentially serious illness caused by a bacteria called Yersina Pestis that is usually passed from animal-to-animal by infected fleas and often has devastating effects on prairie dog colonies.

Public health officials state people can get Tularemia and Plague in a few of the same ways:

By being bitten by an infected tick, flea, or deerfly

Or handling infected animal carcasses

Alicia Solis, program manager at the PDPHE, stated it is important for pet owners to keep their animals from roaming free as they can be exposed to Tularemia and Plague.

Pet owners should ensure their dogs and cats have flea and tick protection and to not let them eat dead animals.

If your pet does stop eating or drinking and starts to develop symptoms, pet owners should seek veterinary help immediately.

Officials state symptoms of Tularemia and Plague in humans usually occur 2-7 days after exposure and may include:

Sudden fever

Chills

Headaches

Muscle aches

Cough

Progressive weakness

Pneumonia

Ulcers on the skin or mouth

Swollen or painful lymph glands

Sore throat

While Tularemia is not spread from person-to-person, those who are infected do not need to be isolated.

Instead, people who have been exposed to Tularemia or Plague should be treated as soon as possible as these diseases can be fatal if not treated with the right antibiotics.

The PDPHE recommends the following:

Avoid all contact with wild animals; do not feed or handle them.

Never touch sick or dead animals with your bare hands. If an animal must be moved, use a long-handled shovel to place it in a garbage bag; place the bag in an outdoor garbage can and then wash your hands.

Wear gloves and closed-toe shoes when gardening.

Do not mow over dead animals.

Avoid ticks and fleas. Wear insect repellent containing DEET or treat clothing with repellent containing permethrin, especially if in rodent infested areas like prairie dog colonies.

Avoid drinking unpurified water from streams or lakes and prevent your pets from doing the same.

Apply flea/tick protection to pets.

Prevent pets from hunting or eating wild animals.

The West Nile Virus (WNV) is commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the PDPHE.

WNV typically occurs in the summer months and most people infected with WNV do not experience illness; however, 1 in 5 infected people may have a fever illness similar to that of the flu.

Serious infections can occur in the brain or tissues around the brain in about 1 in 150 infected people, though those risks are for people ages 60 or older who may have diabetes, kidney disease, or weak immune systems.

As heavy rain the the months of May and June have already warranted an early start to mosquito season in Pueblo County and Colorado, the PDPHE stated they anticipate higher than average mosquito activity now and into the coming weeks.

Individuals can protect themselves from the West Nile virus by following the Four D’s:

DRAIN: Eliminate standing water in tires or similar water-holding containers as these may serve as mosquito breeding sites. Change the water in birdbaths, empty tires or flower pots, at least weekly.

Eliminate standing water in tires or similar water-holding containers as these may serve as mosquito breeding sites. DUSK AND DAWN: Avoid outdoor activities, such as gardening, at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Avoid outdoor activities, such as gardening, at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. DEET: Picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective ingredients to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions for application.

Picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective ingredients to look for in insect repellents. Always follow label instructions for application. DRESS: If outside during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, cover up by wearing long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks.

Finally, the Hantavirus is an infection that can cause serious pneumonia, damage to the organs, and even result in death.

The disease is carried by rats and mice and is most commonly spread to people if they inhale dust contaminated with rodent saliva, urine, or droppings.

The PDPHE state infections in humans typically occur in May, June, and July.

Initial symptoms include fever, chills, severe muscle pain, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The PDPHE state these symptoms are followed by a progressively worsening cough and breathing difficulties due to fluid buildup in the lungs.

People exposed to the Hantavirus infection should seek hospitalization immediately as delayed care can result in death.

Follow these steps to reduce your risk of getting exposed to Hantavirus:

Avoid contact with wild rodents, including squirrels. Do not feed or handle them.

Prevent rodent infestations around your house: Clear plants and materials away from outside walls. Reduce outdoor access to food items. Keep garbage cans tightly sealed. Fill structural holes in homes or buildings on your property with wire screening, steel wool or cement.

If you need to enter a building (such as a garage, shed, cabin, or barn) that has been infrequently used or has rodent infestation: Wear a mask and gloves. Open all doors and windows in the building for 30 minutes and leave the area during this time. Do NOT sweep or vacuum up mouse or rat urine, droppings, or nests. This can increase your risk of inhaling the virus. Spray areas where urine, feces, and dust have accumulated using one of the following preferred disinfectants: General-purpose household disinfectant cleaning product (confirm the word “Disinfectant” is included on the label), or a bleach solution made with 1.5 cups of household bleach in 1 gallon of water (or 1 part bleach to 9 parts water). Make bleach solution fresh before use. Use paper towels to wipe up the urine or droppings. Mop the area using the disinfectant.

Wash your hands thoroughly after cleaning or after any exposure to animal urine or feces.

Additional information about these summertime illnesses are available on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at the link here or by calling the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at (719)-583-4369.