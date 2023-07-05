Missing Person Alert: 59-year-old woman last seen in Divide

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a Missing Person Alert for a 59-year-old woman last seen in Divide.

Jeannie Rhoades was reported missing on Tuesday, July 4, by a family member who stated she walked off with no identification, no car, and no cell phone.

She was last seen in the area near Anemone Lane in Tranquil Acres near Divide, Colorado.

Jeannie Rhoades is 5’7, weighs about 130 pounds, and has curly, blonde, shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeannie Rhoades, please call and speak with a Deputy at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-687-9652.