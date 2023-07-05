Skip to Content
News

Missing Person Alert: 59-year-old woman last seen in Divide

Teller County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 12:28 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a Missing Person Alert for a 59-year-old woman last seen in Divide. 

Jeannie Rhoades was reported missing on Tuesday, July 4, by a family member who stated she walked off with no identification, no car, and no cell phone. 

She was last seen in the area near Anemone Lane in Tranquil Acres near Divide, Colorado. 

Jeannie Rhoades is 5’7, weighs about 130 pounds, and has curly, blonde, shoulder-length hair, and blue eyes. 

If you or anyone you know has information regarding the whereabouts of Jeannie Rhoades, please call and speak with a Deputy at the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719)-687-9652.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content