Lakewood police investigating case of serial underwear theft

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is investigating a case of serial underwear theft and seeking information about the man pictured above.

According to the LPD, this man has been stealing underwear from the laundry rooms in an apartment complex for the past two years. Police said he primarily steals women's bras and underwear and between Aug. 2021 and May 2023, he made off with $4,881 worth of undergarments during 26 thefts.

The man was most recently seen in the apartment complex located at 679 S. Reed Ct. in Lakewood, CO in June. The LPD said he is possibly Middle-Eastern or Hispanic and has short black hair and a black goatee.

If you have any information about this panty prowler, contact the Lakewood Police Department.

