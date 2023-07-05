Iran tried to seize 2 oil tankers near Strait of Hormuz and fired shots at one of them, US Navy says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy says Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, firing shots at one of them. It says that in both incidents early Wednesday the Iranian naval vessels backed off after the U.S. Navy responded. It said the gunfire directed at the second vessel did not cause casualties or major damage. The U.S. Navy says Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the last two years and has harassed several others. Many of the incidents have occurred in and around the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all crude oil passes.

