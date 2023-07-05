Cooler Wednesday with PM thundershowers

Mainly cloudy and much cooler today with another round of thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

TODAY: Some breaks in our cloud cover later this morning will lead to another of thundershowers this afternoon. Much cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will begin to weaken this evening... leaving behind mainly cloudy skies overnight.

EXTENDED: Gradually warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. But the next several days will feature varying chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb back into the 80s and 90s by the weekend and through early next week.