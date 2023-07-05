Skip to Content
News

Cooler Wednesday with PM thundershowers

By
Updated
today at 8:18 AM
Published 7:46 AM

Mainly cloudy and much cooler today with another round of thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

TODAY: Some breaks in our cloud cover later this morning will lead to another of thundershowers this afternoon. Much cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s. 

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will begin to weaken this evening... leaving behind mainly cloudy skies overnight. 

EXTENDED: Gradually warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. But the next several days will feature varying chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will climb back into the 80s and 90s by the weekend and through early next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content