Colorado State Patrol to address deadly driving behaviors on Colorado roadways

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with Colorado law enforcement to share its efforts to curb crash fatalities and address alarming trends within communities and across the state.

CSP will address these concerns in a press conference that will be held Wednesday, July 5, at 12 p.m. at the Crown Hill Cemetery located on 777 W. 29th Ave. in Lakewood.

They will announce their year-long, statewide education campaign targeting deadly driving behaviors committed on Colorado roadways, as well as its state-wide traffic enforcement plan.

State Patrol officials state traffic deaths surged in 2021, only to simply be outpaced last year in 2022.

In 2021, 672 people died across Colorado in traffic crashes causing concern for law enforcement, public officials, and Department of Transportation workers.

In 2022, those numbers continued to rise and data collected by CSP showed that 754 lives were lost across Colorado in traffic crash fatalities in 2022–the most roadway deaths the state has seen in 41 years, according to CSP.

Now, CSP and their law enforcement partners, including the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the Lakewood Police Department, and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), state they will take an unapologetic approach toward enforcement and education to address the seriousness of Colorado’s current driving environment.