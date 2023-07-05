Skip to Content
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescues fledgling bald eagle on 4th of July

CPW NE
By
Published 1:50 PM

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- What could be more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on 4th of July? 

Wildlife officers with the Colorado Parks & Wildlife’s Northeast Region (CPW NE) responded to an injured fledgling bald eagle in Southern Douglas County on Tuesday, July 4. 

CPW NE reported the eaglet was acting strange for a few days in the area and officers worked to carefully capture the fledgling. 

Officials state the eaglet was taken to Birds of Prey where it will be treated for a possible head injury. 

They state no foul (or fowl) play was suspected. 

