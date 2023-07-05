City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County residents asked to report hail and flood damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, in partnership with El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs, is collecting information about specific damages from recent flooding and hailstorms.

The City stated they will be assessing the financial impacts to the community and will evaluate potential sources of assistance.

Information collected will see a future follow-up as details of potential funding assistance are confirmed.

There is no guarantee of reimbursement, loans, or any other aid, the City stated.

County and/or City residents are asked to fill out the questionnaire at the link here if damage occurred between June 8-23 of 2023, and resulted in one or more of the following:

Commercial/Industrial Damage

Residential Damage

Public Facility Damage

Debris Clearance/Removal

Small Business Economic Impact

The City stated anyone experiencing damage that falls outside the above conditions are encouraged to talk with their private insurance providers.

Those who complete the questionnaire will be contacted with additional information at the email address they provide.