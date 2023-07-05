5 hurt in shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say five people have been injured in a shooting at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. Police Chief Patrick Lynn says gunfire broke out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the complex on northwest 19th Street. Lynn says a group of people gathered in the courtyard of the complex were confronted by a second group and bullets flew. Five people were sent to the hospital but there’s no immediate word on their ages or conditions. No arrests have been made and there’s no word on what prompted the shooting.

