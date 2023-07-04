Veteran-owned plumbing company donates free water heater to veteran family in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Tuesday, July 4th, the owners of Apex Plumbing and HVAC donated a free water heater to a veteran's family.

Just two weeks ago, on Friday, June 23rd, Apex Plumbing and HVAC announced they were looking for a veteran or veteran's family to give one to. They chose to give back to a military family because the owner, Robert Burk, is a veteran and cares deeply for his community.

"Okay, so most people know 4th of July, right? Fireworks, you know, picnics, whatever," Burke said, "But it's actually the celebration of the independence of our country–and the independence of our country is preserved by the people in our military. And without their service and dedication, we wouldn't have the country we do now."

According to Danielle Burk, wife of Robert Burk, they chose a military family struggling to make ends meet.

The recipients of the free water heater was members of the Jenkins family.

Mr. Jenkins (pictured above in the middle) had been discharged from the military in 2013 because of a medical injury and had recently been diagnosed with two types of cancer.

The family has eight people living in their house and has been without hot water for a month.

"Then, my mom got the call, I want to say sometime this last weekend," said Gabrielle Jenkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins, "She kind of broke down crying...because of expenses."

When their water heater had gone out, their home warranty could not cover the cost of the repair–so neither could the Jenkins family.

"These people stood out," said Burke. "They all met our criteria: A veteran, in need, and they just kind of stood out because they have also kind of been taken advantage of."

The water heater will be installed Wednesday, July 5, to help the Jenkins family, but it was donated on Tuesday, July 4th, in a ceremony at the American Legion Post #5 in downtown Colorado Springs.

Apex Plumbing and HVAC states they plan on giving back to the community like this, every year.