Colorado Springs plumbing, HVAC contractor looking to give local veteran a brand new water heater

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs plumbing and HVAC contractor is looking for a deserving veteran to receive a brand new water heater; permit and labor included.

The president of APEX Plumbing and Mechanical is a veteran himself, he told KRDO he wanted to find a way to thank a fellow service member in need.

"This community is what pays my bills puts food on my table so you know I think as a business owner it's my obligation to get back you know they're given to me so let's get back," said Robert Burk.

Apex is accepting nominations for a veteran or a veteran's family to receive one complete residential water heater installation, up to 50 gallons.

APEX Plumbing & Mechanical

If you or someone you know sounds like they fit the bill, you can submit a brief letter to Apex explaining who you're nominating and why.

People can email a nomination to info@apexpandm.com or mail a letter to P.O. Box 63031, Colorado Springs, CO 80962.

A selection will be announced on the Fourth of July.